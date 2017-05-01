Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot

May 1, 2017 12:25 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot.

State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 would state Nevada will recognize all marriages equally, regardless of gender. The religious exemption was added Monday.

The earliest Nevada voters could consider it would be in 2020.

A 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in every state.

Thirty-one states had enacted laws banning same-sex marriage before the ruling.

Ten other states have since considered deleting those laws. Most remain on the books, though invalid.

