Heidi Harris: Homeless Corridor

May 1, 2017 9:50 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: City of Las Vegas, Heidi Harris Show, Homeless, Homeless Corridor

City of Las Vegas officials want to create a homeless corridor that will house most of the homeless population of Las Vegas and provide household amenities.  Officials seem to be mirroring a similar project in San Antonio, TX.

Heidi gave her thoughts that when dealing with the homeless community, it is not as simple as just providing free subsidies.  There are several issues such as alcoholism, drug use and other crimes that the majority of the homeless population prevents them from wanting and being able to turn their life around.  Listen to Heidi’s response below.

