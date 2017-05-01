Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Forecast: Nevada Can Expect Extra $96 Million Through 2019

May 1, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Nevada legislature, Nevada news, tax revenue

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s top economic officials are projecting state taxes will bring in nearly $96 million more in the next two years than previously expected.

A panel of five economic and tax experts from Nevada’s private sector on Monday agreed state revenue will total about $8 billion in fiscal years 2017-2019.

Nevada leads the Western U.S. in economic growth.

Chief Economist Bill Anderson and Daniel White of Moody’s Analytics say wages are increasing, bringing commodity prices and tax revenue with them.

The Economic Forum analyzes government forecasts and decides which to use as the state’s official revenue projection, determining state spending.

The extra cash could be political fodder at the Democratic-controlled Legislature, which has about one month to negotiate a two-year spending plan with Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

