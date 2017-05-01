Families In Need Invited To Resource Event

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Help is on the way for Southern Nevada families who may be down on their luck, or just having a hard time making ends meet.
For families in need of housing, healthcare and social services, they’re encouraged to attend the Family Connect Free Resource Fair. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Valley High School. That’s located at 2839 Burnham Avenue.
Volunteers are needed to help with setting up for the event, checking in families that attend, and the distribution of the donated items to the families.
To register as a volunteers you can go to http://www.nevadahomelessalliance.org.
The fair will feature informtion on a variety of programs and community services focused on housing/shelter, health care, counseling services, employment support, legal support, food, low-income childcare and more.
Family Connect is being organized by the Nevada Homeless Alliance with the support of the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care Board, Clark County, Valley High School, the Title One HOPE office of the Clark County School District (CCSD), and other agencies.