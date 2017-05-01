Cops Arrest Shooter, 16, in December RTC Bus Killing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting on an RTC bus last December, according to authorities.
The teen suspect was taken into custody by officers in a parking lot on the 4500 block of West Charleston Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The teen is believed to be the gunman seen firing the fatal shot in surveillance video that killed 20-year-old Jonathan Larkin-Michael Potter on the RTC bus near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road on December 15, 2016.
Investigators said the teen and two other young men got into a fight with Potter on the bus. As the vehicle stopped and the three suspects started to get off the bus, surveillance footage shows the teen pulling a handgun, turning back and firing one round, striking Potter. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The gunman, whose name was not released due to his age, was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of murder.
Authorities said homicide detectives also identified the other two males involved in the fight and they were no longer being sought in connection with the case.