Bill To Re-Organize CCSD Expected This Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s hurry up and wait for parents, teachers, staff, and students of the nation’s fifth largest school district.
Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to sign Assembly Bill (AB469) this week, a bill regarding Clark County School District reorganization. Several CCSD Board of School Trustees members and Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky held a news conference Monday morning. It’s not clear what day he’ll sign the bill.
“For the past six months, we have been implementing a massive transformation of the Clark County School District, an effort we call Clark County Schools Achieve,” said Skorkowsky.
“CCSD leadership continues to have concerns about the legislation governing the reorganization, and we hope to work with legislators and others to resolve these issues. However, we are very serious about implementing the reorganization,” said Skorkowsky.
“We believe that educators and parents in local schools drive student achievement and that local schools should be empowered to do wht they need to do to ensure student success,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright.