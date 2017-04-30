Nevada Officials Prepare for Revenue Update, Budget Talks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Updated financial projections will lead off the week in Carson City as Nevada officials prepare to debate how to spend taxpayer dollars over the next two years.
Five economic and tax experts from the private sector are meeting Monday to determine how much tax revenue Nevada should expect to bring in through the 2019 fiscal year.
The Economic Forum will also eye tax credits including how many millions of dollars in sales, property and payroll tax breaks the state is giving Tesla Motors.
The forecasting will set the tone for budget negotiations.
Lawmakers are also expected to consider legislation this week from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske that would regulate voter registration drives.
Another measure up for debate would require lawmakers to study affordable housing in Nevada.