Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Officials Prepare for Revenue Update, Budget Talks

April 30, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Economic Forum, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, Tesla Motors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Updated financial projections will lead off the week in Carson City as Nevada officials prepare to debate how to spend taxpayer dollars over the next two years.

Five economic and tax experts from the private sector are meeting Monday to determine how much tax revenue Nevada should expect to bring in through the 2019 fiscal year.

The Economic Forum will also eye tax credits including how many millions of dollars in sales, property and payroll tax breaks the state is giving Tesla Motors.

The forecasting will set the tone for budget negotiations.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider legislation this week from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske that would regulate voter registration drives.

Another measure up for debate would require lawmakers to study affordable housing in Nevada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen