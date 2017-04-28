Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Appointing 2 to Vegas Judicial Vacancies

April 28, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, judicial appointments, Mark Bailus, Nevada news, Tierra Jones

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is appointing a deputy district attorney and a defense lawyer to fill judicial vacancies in the state’s busiest court in Las Vegas.

The Republican governor announced Thursday that Tierra Jones will fill an open seat created by the retirement of Clark County District Court Judge Jessie Walsh, and Mark Bailus will replace retired Judge David Barker.

Jones and Bailus were each among three finalists for each position recommended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.

Sandoval cited the criminal law backgrounds of both appointees.

Jones is 35. She worked in the Nye County district attorney’s office before becoming a prosecutor in Clark County in 2013.

Bailus is 64, and is a partner in Bailus Cook & Kelesis in Las Vegas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen