Sandoval Appointing 2 to Vegas Judicial Vacancies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is appointing a deputy district attorney and a defense lawyer to fill judicial vacancies in the state’s busiest court in Las Vegas.
The Republican governor announced Thursday that Tierra Jones will fill an open seat created by the retirement of Clark County District Court Judge Jessie Walsh, and Mark Bailus will replace retired Judge David Barker.
Jones and Bailus were each among three finalists for each position recommended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.
Sandoval cited the criminal law backgrounds of both appointees.
Jones is 35. She worked in the Nye County district attorney’s office before becoming a prosecutor in Clark County in 2013.
Bailus is 64, and is a partner in Bailus Cook & Kelesis in Las Vegas.