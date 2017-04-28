Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Supreme Court: ‘Las Vegas Law’ Can Film in Court

April 28, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas Law, Nevada news, Nevada Supreme Court, steve wolfson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court says a reality television show about Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and prosecutors in Las Vegas is a news program, and its cameras can be in courtrooms.

The court ruled unanimously Thursday that although it’s unusual for the county to get royalties from a film company, “Las Vegas Law” satisfies requirements for news reporting because courtroom proceedings are shown for informational or educational purposes.

Defense attorneys objected during a trial last year of a man convicted of killing a Las Vegas high school student over an iPad.

They argued the show produced by My Entertainment Television is a docudrama made for entertainment and commercial purposes, not news.

The first season of the show aired on Investigation Discovery. A second season is expected later this year.

