Medication Disposal Event This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They won’t take your hard drugs, but if you have old, found or un-used prescription pills, there will be an event on Saturday that will take those drugs out of your medicine cabinet.
With the end of the school year quickly approaching, a number of agencies and businesses have teamed up to host a Prescription Round Up event on Saturday, April 29, at seven locations in the Las Vegas area. The event is designed to take expired or unneeded medications out of households to avoid having them fall into the wrong hands.
“Throughout the nation and locally, we are seeing more children who are abusing prescription drugs, most of which are actually coming from their parents’ medicine cabinets,” said Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Officer Robert Mayer. “By holding this event, not only are we providing a safe method of disposal, but it also reduces the chances of these medicines falling into the hands of children,” said Mayer.
Law enforcement officers will be at each of the seven locations to receive and dispose of the prescription pills. Those locations include:
-Albertsons–1001 S. Rainbow Blvd. -Las Vegas – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Albertsons–201 S. Stephanie St. -Henderson – 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
-College of Southern Nevada–6375 W. Charleston Blvd. -Las Vegas- 8 a.m.-noon
-CVS-104000 W. Charleston Blvd. -Las Vegas – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-CVS-1551 W. Sunset Road -Las Vegas- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
-Smith’s-2255 E. Centennial Parkway-North Las Vegas- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
-Smith’s -450 N. Nellis Blvd. -Las Vegas- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
For more information you can visit CCSD.net.