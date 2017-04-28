Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Area Businessman Announces Bid for Governor

April 28, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Governor, Jared Fisher, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas area businessman is launching his bid for Nevada governor with a bike ride across the state.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 47-year-old Jared Fisher of Blue Diamond will bike 1,400 miles from Las Vegas, starting Monday.

He will ride north to Elko and then south to Reno, making stops in towns along the way.

The Republican newcomer owns Las Vegas Cyclery in Summerlin and Escape Adventures bike tours.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, is also considering a run to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is term-limited.

Diamond Resorts CEO Stephen Cloobeck and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, both Democrats, are also weighing a bid for the 2018 election.

