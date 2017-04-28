Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Alison Wonderland, Diplo to Play at Electric Daisy Carnival

April 28, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Jauz, Marshmello, Tiesto and Martin Garrix will perform at the 21st edition of the annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in June.

Organizers on Friday released the lineup for the three-day music festival, which will take place June 16-18 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More than 230 musicians are set to perform, including musical trio Major Lazer, Kygo, Cut Snake, Griz and Mija.

The festival is the largest dance music festival in North America. It attracted more than 400,000 people last year. General admission passes for the event are still available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen