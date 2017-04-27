Westside Las Vegas Home Damaged By Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Thursday morning house fire caused $25,000 dollars in damage, and left some people possibly looking for a place to live.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue told KXNT that it responded to a house fire on H Street at W. Lake Mead Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Fire dispatchers had received numerous calls from people that heavy smoke was billowing from a house.
When firefighters got on the scene, smoke was showing from the rear of a small one story wood frame house. Firefighters went inside the house and found the fire in a rear bedroom. They had the fire put out in just a few minutes.
It was contained to the bedroom. There was moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. Damage was estimated at $25,000, but there were no reports of how the fire started, or if there was anyone home when it broke out.
Firefighters said careless smoking can’t be ruled out.
The American Red Cross was notified about the incident. It was unclear how many people lived inside the home.