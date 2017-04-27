Heidi Harris: UNLV “Slut Walk” Protest

UNLV students protested Wednesday against what they called the “rape culture” pervasive on the campus as well as college campuses around the nation.
While the name may be eye-catching, Heidi was disappointed. While women will say that they have come a long way, Heidi contends protests with signs that state “Slut and Proud” really doesn’t make the case. While no one should ever be raped or abused, Heidi says women can help avoid these situations by not allowing themselves to be left alone while intoxicated. Check out audio from today’s show below.