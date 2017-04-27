Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: UNLV “Slut Walk” Protest

April 27, 2017 9:51 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, Protest, rape, slut-shaming, UNLV, UNLVSlutWalk

UNLV students protested Wednesday against what they called the “rape culture” pervasive on the campus as well as college campuses around the nation.

While the name may be eye-catching, Heidi was disappointed. While women will say that they have come a long way, Heidi contends protests with signs that state “Slut and Proud” really doesn’t make the case.  While no one should ever be raped or abused, Heidi says women can help avoid these situations by not allowing themselves to be left alone while intoxicated.  Check out audio from today’s show below.

