Father Charged with Murder in 13-Year-Old Son’s Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The father of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found wrapped in plastic and covered with rocks off a Las Vegas highway earlier this week was charged with murder Thursday in connection with his son’s death, authorities confirmed.
Paul D. Jones was charged with murder following the investigation into the death of his son Aaron, who had been missing since last December, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Aaron Jones’ severely decomposed body was discovered Tuesday in a desert lot area behind the Siegel Suites just off the 3600 block of Boulder Highway in the southeast Las Vegas valley. The body, which was wrapped in a plastic material and covered over with small boulders, had been in that location for some time, according to LVMPD homicide investigators. Family members had been searching the area near where Aaron was last seen when they made the gruesome discovery.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Paul Jones was involved with his son’s death.
Jones, 33, has been in police custody at the Clark County Detention Center since April 1 in connection with a guilty plea to a child abuse charge in 2015. After his two-year probation was revoked earlier this year, Jones was sentenced Monday to serve one year behind bars in that case.