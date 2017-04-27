Expect To See Lots Of Cone Zones Over Next Few Weeks

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The federal money we receive from emissions testing must be paying off. You can expect to see LOTS of cone zones and construction work over the next few days in Las Vegas. It also means big jams for you, and construction workers will be busy. Remember to watch your speeds through the cone zones.
From April 30-May 5, The Nevada Department of Transportation, or NDOT, will reduce northbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single lane between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. That work is from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 30 and running through the morning of May 5.
Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be narrowed down to one lane between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway during the same time.
The temporary lane restrictions are required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95 as part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish this summer.
Then you can expect more possible delays because of construction with NDOT closing the southbound U.S. Highway 95 Rancho Drive exit nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., April 30 through May 4. The closures are required for the installation of Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon. That’s a nearly $1 billion 3.7 mile-ling widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, make sure you pay attention to construction signs and take alternate routes if possible.
You can also get NDOT construction updates on Twitter by using @NDOTProjectNeon, using the mobile app, or by calling the hotline at 702-293-NEON.