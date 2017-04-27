Drug Take Back Day Scheduled For Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you have some old prescription pills lying around, here’s your chance to safely get rid of them and get them out of your home. Saturday, April 29, Southern Nevada residents are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets.

Along with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Initiative, Roseman University College of Pharmacy, the PACT Coalition, local law enforcement and other Southern Nevada partners have teamed up for a community wide prescription drug take back. It will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We encourage all residents to look through their medicine cabinets and join us to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications,” said Jamie Ross, Executive Director of the PACT Coalition. “We want to keep these medications from being misused, especially by our young people,” said Ross.

Prescription drugs may be dropped off in their original containers, with any patient information blacked out.

Unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs may be dropped off anonymously and with no-questions-asked for safe disposal during the one-day event at the following locations:

-Smith’s Pharmacy–2225 East Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas

-Smith’s Pharmacy–450 North Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

-Albertsons–1001 South Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

-Albertsons–201 South Stephanie Street, Henderson

-CVS Pharmacy–10400 West Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

-CVS Pharmacy–1551 West Sunset Road, Las Vegas

-CSN Campus–6375 West Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

“People often think that prescription and OTC drugs are safer than illicit drugs,” said Krystal Riccio, associate professor of pharmacy at Roseman University’s College of Pharmacy. “However, they can be just as addictive and dangerous as illicit drugs and put users at risk for other adverse health effects, including overdose. The risk is more profound when taken along with other drugs or alcohol,” said Riccio.

A study published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported the classes of prescription drugs most commonly abused are: opioid pain relievers, such as Vicodin or Oxycontin; stimulants for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), such as Adderall, Concerta, or Ritalin; and central nervous system depressants for relieving anxieyt, such as Valium or Xanax. The most commonly abused OTC drugs are cough and cold remedies containing dextromethorphan.