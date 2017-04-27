Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Gorillaz Head Life is Beautiful Lineup

April 27, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: blink 182, Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, Las Vegas news, Life Is Beautiful, lorde, Muse, music festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, Muse and British virtual band Gorillaz lead the lineup for the fifth annual Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in downtown Las Vegas.

Tickets for the three-day event went on sale Thursday with three-day passes for the entire festival selling out within hours. Other headliners include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Blink-182 and indie pop trio The xx.

The festival will feature an art exhibit with the work of several artists, including Shepard Fairey, who used and Associated Press image of President Barack Obama to create the iconic “HOPE” poster.

Scientist and educator Bill Nye is also expected to participate in the festival’s Ideas Series.

The event is scheduled to begin Sept. 22. It attracted more than 137,000 attendees in 2016.

Tickets start at $275 for general admission purchased in advance and $615 for VIP access.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen