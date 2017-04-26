Raiders Will Be At ‘Welcome To Las Vegas’ Sign For Draft

LAS VEGAS ( KXNT) – They still don’t have a stadium, or an exact place to build the stadium. However the Oakland Raiders are all in when it comes to establishing a fan base in Las Vegas. The team announced it will be at the famous ‘Welcome To Las Vegas’ sign to make their fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh round pics from the iconic landmark.
While the welcome sign will remain open to the public during the event, the parking lot will be closed from midnight to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Public parking will be available at the nearby Bali Hai Golf Club parking lot, located at 5160 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Media parking will be available at the nearby Las Vegas Harley Davidson parking lot at 5191 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
Also, the travel lanes closest to the median for both northbound and southbound traffic will be closed from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We are excited to welcome the NFL and the Raiders to Las Vegas,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. “The draft is about building for the future and so it’s only fitting that the Raiders will be building their future here, their future home,” said Sisolak.
Drivers should be especially careful in the area during the event, called Raiders Draft Day, as the lane reduction could cause traffic congestion, and many pedestrians are expected to be in and around the sign all day.