Metro To Honor 61 For Bravery and Excellence

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They don’t always receive many thank yous or pats on the back, but that will soon change as Las Vegas Police are ready to give a hearty, respectful and huge thank you to officers and civilians for acts of heroism and bravery.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will honor 61 people at a ceremony on Thursday, April 27, 3 p.m. at the Metro Headquarters, located at 400 Martin L. King Boulevard, Bldg. B.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo will present Metro employees with awards for Community Service, Exemplary Service, Lifesaving and Meritorious Service.

Some of the outstanding stories that will be detailed at the ceremony will be:

-The story of how dispatchers and officers handled the deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip on December 20,2015, that killed one woman and injured dozens more.

-How detectives took on a cold case where a 16-year old boy was murdered outside of a house party and pursued it with determination until they caught the killer.

-Two officers were faced with monumental challenge of planning and implementing one of the biggest political events to hit Las Vegas in several years. The final Trump and Clinton Presidential debate. Metro said despite limited resources, the event went off with no problems.

-Detectives left no stone unturned in its investigtion into a torture and murder case, which eventually led to the disruption of a major narcotics trafficking network that had been in existence for a decade.

There will be 16 groups awarded at the ceremony.