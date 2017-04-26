Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested in Vegas Parking Lot Shooting Death

April 26, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Frank Campis, Las Vegas news, Latoya Norgina Woolen, LVMPD, shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman found shot in the head in a Las Vegas parking lot last month, authorities said.

Frank Campis was arrested April 13 in Garden Grove, Calif. after being identified as a suspect in last month’s murder of Latoya Norgina Woolen, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Woolen, 39, was found March 19 with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot on the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campis, 55, was extradited to Las Vegas and was held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

