Infant Injured in Las Vegas Apartment Shooting

April 26, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: harmon avenue, infant shot, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a four-month-old baby has been hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The infant suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening after being shot in the hand on the 300 block of Harmon Avenue near Koval Lane Tuesday.

Las Vegas police say the child was inside an apartment with family at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary information suggests a gun was fired in a neighboring apartment and the bullet went through the wall, striking the baby.

No additional details have been released.

