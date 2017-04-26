Police: Decayed Las Vegas Body May Be Missing Boy, 13

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A severely decomposed body found in a patch of desert along a southeast Las Vegas valley freeway may be that of a 13-year-old boy missing since last December, according to authorities.
The body of a small-framed person wrapped in plastic material and covered with small boulders was found in the area on the 3600 block of Boulder Highway Tuesday afternoon, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
LVMPD Homicide investigators believe the body may be that of Aaron Jones, who was last seen by family members in December 2016. Jones was officially reported missing earlier this month.
With indication the boy was last seen in the Boulder Highway area, family members began canvassing the surrounding neighborhoods, which ultimately led them to the nearby desert area where the body was found.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office is tasked with determining the identity of the deceased as well as the circumstances surrounding their death.