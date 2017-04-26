Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bike-Riding Suspect Arrested in Fatal Vegas Street Shooting

April 26, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Andres Garcia-Leal, East Twain Avenue, fatal shooting, Jordan Eugene Taitano, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who allegedly shot and killed another man hours after the pair fought in a Las Vegas neighborhood back in March was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month, according to police.

Andres Garcia-Leal was arrested while attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico at a Calixico, Calif. border station on April 11, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Garcia-Leal, 19, was identified as a suspect in the March 4 killing of Jordan Eugene Taitano on the 600 block of East Twain Avenue.

Investigators said Taitano, 42, and Garcia-Leal got into a physical altercation that morning near the eventual scene of the shooting. About 12 hours later, police said a disguised Garcia-Leal rode up to Taitano on a bicycle and fatally shot him.

Garcia-Leal was returned to Las Vegas and was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on murder and drug possession charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia