7 Arrested In Protest At US Air Force Drone Base

MQ-1B Predator unmanned aircraft system April 16, 2009 at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. The United States Air Force currently has 116 of the aircraft in its UAS fleet with 31 of them airborne at any given moment, flying combat air patrols over Iraq and Afghanistan. After being launched overseas, the Predators are flown by pilots and sensor operators from ground control stations at Creech and four Air National Guard units in the Unites States. In addition to carrying two laser-guided Hellfire missiles, the Predators have cameras that provide full-motion video that is in high demand for use in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The demand for the aircraft was highlighted in February when the Air Force reached the milestone of 500,000 flying hours for the Predator. It took 12 years to reach 250,000 flying hours and only about two years to double it. It is expected that the Air Force will reach one million flying hours in less than three years.