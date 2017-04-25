Suspect Arrested in Fatal North Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in North Las Vegas.
Police say Jeffery Moore has been booked on suspicion of several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.
The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway.
Officers responding to the scene found a 32-year-old lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim apparently was shot while inside a vehicle with acquaintances, including the alleged shooter.
Investigators say they allegedly left the victim in the median of the road and fled the scene.
It’s not clear if Moore has a lawyer or will be appointed a public defender.