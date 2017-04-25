Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Suspect Arrested in Fatal North Las Vegas Shooting

April 25, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: East Tropical Parkway, fatal shooting, North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in North Las Vegas.

Police say Jeffery Moore has been booked on suspicion of several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway.

Officers responding to the scene found a 32-year-old lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim apparently was shot while inside a vehicle with acquaintances, including the alleged shooter.

Investigators say they allegedly left the victim in the median of the road and fled the scene.

It’s not clear if Moore has a lawyer or will be appointed a public defender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia