Officials: Las Vegas Air Traffic Up 3.2 Percent In March

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas say McCarran International Airport handled more passengers in March than a year earlier.
Data released Tuesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4.2 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That’s 3.2 percent more than March of 2016.
More than 3.8 million of the passengers who walked through McCarran last month traveled in domestic flights, while over 284,000 people traveled in international flights.
Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than 1.5 million passengers in March.
Of the top five airlines serving McCarran, only American Airlines saw a decrease in passengers over the year.
Airport officials have tallied more than 11.3 million passengers through March. McCarran handled 47.4 million passengers in 2016.
