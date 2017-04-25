Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials: Las Vegas Air Traffic Up 3.2 Percent In March

April 25, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Clark County Department of Aviation, Flying, Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, Southwest Airlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas say McCarran International Airport handled more passengers in March than a year earlier.

Data released Tuesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4.2 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That’s 3.2 percent more than March of 2016.

More than 3.8 million of the passengers who walked through McCarran last month traveled in domestic flights, while over 284,000 people traveled in international flights.

Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than 1.5 million passengers in March.

Of the top five airlines serving McCarran, only American Airlines saw a decrease in passengers over the year.

Airport officials have tallied more than 11.3 million passengers through March. McCarran handled 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia