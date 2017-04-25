Missing Woman Found Dead In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Following days of family, friends, neighbors and local law enforcement scrambling frantically to find 69-year old Iris Daniels, police in Henderson said her body was found Monday.
The body was located in a side yard of a home near the 2200 block of Turner Falls Street late Monday morning, according to a Henderson city statement.
The homeowner found the woman’s body and quickly called 911. Daniel’s identity was positively identified Monday night by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing pending the determination of cause of death by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
On April 20, Henderson Police began looking for Daniels after her husband reported she had walked away from their residence near Anthem Parkway and Atchley Drive. It was reported that Daniels suffered from complications due to a recent stroke.
Red Rock Search and Rescue and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Unit also assisted in the search.