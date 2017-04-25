Henderson Distracted Driving Campaign Nets Several Motorists

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Police in Henderson are serious when it comes to driver safety. Authorities there wrapped up another Distracted Drivers event last week, handing out numerous tickets to unsuspecting drivers.
Henderson Police ticketed 31 motorists for cell phone violations during a two-week enhanced enforcement of distracted driving laws.
As part of Joining Forces, which is a statewide enforcement program, agencies worked together in an effort to make roadways safer by enforcing distracted driving laws such as talking on cell phones, blowing through red lights and speeding. The enhanced enforcement between Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) and Henderson Police Department was done from April 1-15.
Officers made 436 traffic stops and issued a total of 391 citations to motorists, including 295 citations for speeding violations, 27 citations for registration and insurance violations and 7 citations for running a red light.
This was the tenth Joining Forces event for the Henderson Police Department under the current grant.