Best Carrot Cake In Las Vegas

Comfort food comes in many varieties but when you are looking for the perfect “go-to” sweet treat, there’s really only one taste that satisfies: Carrot cake. Heavy with raisins and pineapple, moist, delectable it’s perfect for every occasion. So where can you find the best examples of this treasure? Vegas, of course!

Nothing Bundt Cake

9711 S. Eastern Ave., Suite H10

Las Vegas, NV 89183

(702) 314-9520

Nothing Bundt Cake Cake is, as the name implies, the home of the perfect bundt cake. From tiny to tiered, with platters and a wide variety of taste temptations, the stand-out has always been their carrot cake. Chock-full of goodness, you can savor the hint of cinnamon and nutmeg within this heavy cake loaded with pineapple and carrots, topped with a fresh cream cheese frosting. Just like mom used to make, bundt perhaps even better? The quality is consistent and the taste delicious.

Blueberry Hill Family Restaurants

4875 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

(702) 380-8487

Blueberry Hill is a rarity in Las Vegas: a family-owned and operated restaurant that has been thriving in this town since 1987. And the food is stick-to-your-ribs good! Fresh, pure with no preservatives, with that real taste you crave because the ingredients are fresh and even the orange juice is pure juice. Where else could you possible get home-made goodness at a decent price? This is the place to go when you want a delicious dessert with coffee, Their carrot cake is among the best in town, filled with grated carrots, perfectly moist and topped off with the cream cheese icing that is their signature

The Cupcakery

9680 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 207-2253

The Cupcakery has been doing cupcakes since before cupcakes became en vogue, so where else could you possibly find the perfect carrot cake cupcake or cake? They even do cake pops! Whether you want one or a couple of dozen, tiered or decorated with roses or KISS-inspired designs, this is your cupcake nirvana.

BabyStacks Cafe

550 N. Stephanie St.

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 458-0450

When is a carrot cake not a carrot cake? When it's a pancake, of course! Baby Stacks does it up best, with cream cheese syrup and a sprinkling of pecans on top. But don't stop there! Take a look at their vast menu and you will be in awe. Still, cream cheese syrup and pecans? Delicious!

Drago Sisters Bakery

6879 S. Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 483-6811

www.dragosisters.com

Locals consistently rave about the quality of the baked goods at Drago Sisters Bakery, but the treats that have folks coming back are the freshly made and delicious carrot cakes and cupcakes topped with a frosting that’s pure creamy goodness while not being overly sweet. This bakery is all about the fresh ingredients used to craft treats that meet their highest expectations and it shows!

