Bail Remains at $8M for Las Vegas Man Charged With Terrorism

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man remained in jail Tuesday after a judge denied his request to lower the $8 million bail imposed after he was indicted on charges of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.
A shackled Nicolai Howard Mork visibly tensed his face and looked down as he listened to Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti deny his bail motion after the prosecutor and his defense attorney argued the validity of the evidence in the case.
Mork, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“The defendant is the trifecta of risk to the community,” Togliatti said before denying the motion. She referenced allegations from the prosecutor that Mork has committed other crimes for which he hasn’t been charged, including possessing child pornography in hard drives found at his home and allegedly hitting a woman in an instance caught on video.
Police reported that a probe of non-injury fires and explosions in yards near neighborhoods where Mork lived led to the Dec. 29 search of his home. Officers found 251 pounds (114 kilograms) of ammonium nitrate, about 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of aluminum powder and almost 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of red iron oxide.
Ammonium nitrate was a component of the bomb that destroyed a section of a U.S. federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995 and killed 168 people. Aluminum powder and iron oxide can burn rapidly when mixed.
Mork had been free on $220,000 bail following his arrest Dec. 29 on possession of explosive components and firearms charges. The bail was raised to $8 million after he was indicted on the more serious terror and weapon of mass destruction charges.
Mork’s trial is scheduled for June 5.