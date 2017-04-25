Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Run Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They’re not running to get in shape, but running to honor, remember and pay respect to fallen officers.
The 18th annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run is Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 8 a.m. It will be at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Police Memorial Park.
From April 26-May 4, runners will go from Las Vegas all the way to Carson City. There will be a briefing at 7:30 a.m. on April 26, with the run officially starting at 8 a.m.
Runners will start at Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial, at Police Memorial Park. That’s located at Cheyenne and Acadamy Way. Take 95 to Cheyenne, then go west to Academy Way.
It will then end at the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, at the Nevada State Capitol Legislative Grounds in Carson City on May 4.
Metro said the purpose of the run is to honor those listed on the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City. It’s also a way to bring public attention to those listed on the Memorial and to the dedication and sacrifice made by all Nevada Law Enforcement Officers.
It also brings together Nevada Law Enforcement Officers and supporters for the single purpose of supporting each other with an endeavor to support the goals and purpose of the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Commission.
For more information, email Gail Powell, the Public Information Officers for Nevada Department of Public Safety.
Email: gpowell@dps.state.nv.us.