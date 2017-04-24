Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

State Lawmakers Face Tuesday Bill Deadline

April 24, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Assembly, Economic Forum, Nevada Legislative session, Politics, Senate

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – If you think the Legislative session seems to just go on and on and on, you’re not alone.

It’s week 12 of the Nevada Legislative session, and state lawmakers face a crucial deadline. Tuesday at midnight is the deadline for bills to be passed by the chamber in which they were introduced.

Both the Senate and Assembly are expected to hold floor sessions and caucus meetings to get bills through. Still awaiting action are bills dealing with the budget.

Next month, the state Economic Forum will make final projections on how much tax revenue the state receives. That forecast must be used as a guideline to balance Nevada’s budget.

