Nearly Three Dozen Vets Return From Washington Trip

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – While they may be of advanced years, they’re still young at heart, and you can still hear the enthusiasm in their voices.
More than 30 local veterans from World War II and the Korean War are back in Southern Nevada after a special visit to the nation’s capital over the weekend. The non-profit Honor Flight Southern Nevada arranged for the veterans, both men and women, to take a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. to visit monuments and memorials.
The veterans ranged in ages from 83 to 99 years old. They were greeted by friends and family at McCarran International Airport Sunday afternoon.
“I’d like to think I paved the way for women in who are in the service now,” said Gloria Saucie, who served in the Marines during World War II from 1944 to 1946. “Back then, we weren’t that welcome.”
Each flight costs approximately $30,000 (approx. $1,000 per veteran). However, they did recently received an $80,000 grant from Englestad Family that will fund almost three future flights. Other area organizations like the Girl Scouts also contributed recent donations to the effort.