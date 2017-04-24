Henderson Shines Recycling Day Set For May 6

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Every year, residents in Henderson and other valley volunteers get together to do what too many communities around the nation don’t do — clean up their area and recycle.

The City of Henderson is hosting what it calls Henderson Shines, a free annual community clean-up and recycling effort set for Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event, held at the Henderson Events Plaza in the Water Street District, gives residents the chance to dispose of hazardous household materials, recycle electronics and other items, donate goods and have sensitive documents shredded.

Documents that are dropped off will be securely collected and shredded. Henderson Police will also be on hand to safely collect and dispose of unwanted or expired medications. Medical needles cannot be accepted.

Oil, batteries, paint and cellular phones can all be safely disposed of, along with electronic waste such as computers or printers often made of materials such as lead, nickel, cadmium and mercury that could pose a risk if mismanaged at the end of their usefulness.

Henderson officials believe that Henderson Shines provides a safe and secure way of eliminating computers and other electronics to protect the environment. Televisions and tires are not accepted.

More than 12,000 pounds of paint, oil and batteries were dropped off for safe disposal last year. More than 6,000 pounds of material was shredded and 13,000 pounds of electronic waste was collected.