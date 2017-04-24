Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Court Date Reset for Man Held in Fatal Knife Attack

April 24, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: knife attack, Las Vegas news, Richi Briones

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney says he’ll seek a mental health evaluation for a 32-year-old man accused of killing one person and badly wounding another in random stabbings in Las Vegas.

A judge on Monday reset Richi Orlando Briones’ initial court appearance for Wednesday to give Briones court-appointed attorney, David Schieck, time to talk with him.

Briones refused to leave jail for court.

Police questioned Briones’ mental health after three apparently random attacks last Wednesday east of downtown, and Briones’ mother says he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Balente Gonzalez died after he was attacked at a convenience store, and a 52-year-old man was critically wounded in an attack in an alley nearby.

Another man escaped injury when Briones allegedly chased him with the knife, while making comments about drugs and cartels.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia