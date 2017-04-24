Cops: Man Stabs Live-In Girlfriend, Himself in Apparent Murder Suicide Attempt

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are investigating the stabbings of a couple that left a woman dead inside their Las Vegas home Sunday as an apparent murder suicide attempt, according to authorities.
Police said they believe Steven Miller stabbed his live-in girlfriend several times before then stabbing himself inside their apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Both Miller, 46, and the woman were transported to University Medical Center, where the woman died from her injuries a short time later. Her name was not immediately released pending family notification. The extent of Miller’s injuries were not announced, however, his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators said Miller and the woman were living together in a dating relationship.
Miller was booked in absentia for murder.