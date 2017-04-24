Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bacterial Infection Forces Elton John to Cancel May Vegas Shows

April 24, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: cancelled shows, Colosseum at Caesars Palace, elton john, Las Vegas news, the million dollar piano

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an unusual bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.

John is scrapping all upcoming April and May dates of “The Million Dollar Piano” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.

The “Rocket Man” and “Daniel” singer says in a statement that he became “violently ill” on a flight to the United Kingdom from Chile and “underwent immediate treatment” at a hospital, where he was released on Saturday.

The 70-year-old performer is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to a stage in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia