Severely Injured Woman Dies After Being Dropped at Hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a young woman who had severe trauma injuries when she was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 25-year-old Ashley Wellito but said it’ll take many weeks to determine cause of death.
Wellito was dropped off at a hospital Wednesday morning. She later died at another hospital where she was transferred because of her extensive injuries.
Police were trying to determine who dropped her off.