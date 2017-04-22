Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Severely Injured Woman Dies After Being Dropped at Hospital

April 22, 2017 3:13 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a young woman who had severe trauma injuries when she was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 25-year-old Ashley Wellito but said it’ll take many weeks to determine cause of death.

Wellito was dropped off at a hospital Wednesday morning. She later died at another hospital where she was transferred because of her extensive injuries.

Police were trying to determine who dropped her off.

