Vegas Officials: We’re Not A Sanctuary City

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas and Clark County say they’re wrongly included on a list of jurisdictions the Trump administration says refuse to comply with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that neither the city nor the county has any law directing Las Vegas police not to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Lombardo says the Clark County jail assigns guards to notify ICE about dangerous immigrant criminals during booking. The federal agency then has 48 hours to take custody.
County officials say reports about noncompliance appear to date to concerns expressed by the former sheriff in July 2014 about infringing on constitutional search and seizure rights.
The metropolitan police department could lose $975,000 in federal grants if the Justice Department decides it isn’t cooperating.
