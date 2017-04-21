Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Get Ready For More Cone Zones Next Week

April 21, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: 215 Beltway, Centennial Bowl, construction, Craig Road, Durango drive, infrastructure, Las Vegas, NDOT, Nevada Dept of Transportation, travel, U.S. Highway 95

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones and lane restrictions on a heavily-used road in the Las Vegas area next week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce northbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The work will be from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. of Friday, April 28. Expect delays and jams, especially during peak travel times.

Southbound 95 will also be narrowed down to one lane between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway during the same time frame.

The temporary lane restrictions are required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge, linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound 95. This is part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish this summer.

NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

