Critic Denounces Efforts To Revive Repository

April 21, 2017 11:54 AM By Fred Halstied
CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – It’s a debate that’s been going on for years. Now one man who doesn’t even live in the Silver State, has become one of the biggest critics of Yucca Mountain.

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus is denouncing efforts to revive the nuclear repository at Yucca Mountain.

Shimkus plans a hearing Wednesday to discuss legislation, reversing the Obama administration’s decision to defund the project, which sits northwest of Las Vegas. Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects executive director, Bob Halstad, has demanded to testify, and claims part of the bill is, quote, “intended big time to be Screw Nevada Two.”

Despite opposition from state leaders, the chairman of the Nye County Commission supports storing waste from nuclear plants at Yucca Mountain.

Dan Schinhofen claims the repository would bring jobs to Nevada, along with much-needed federal funding.

 

