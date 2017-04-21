Coroner IDs Man Killed in Random Knife Attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 31-year-old man who police say was attacked at random and stabbed to death by a man whose mental health is being questioned.
The Clark County coroner reported Friday that Balente Gonzalez died of chest and neck wounds after the Wednesday morning attack at a convenience store east of downtown.
Police say a 52-year-old man who was critically wounded in an attack in an alley by the same knife-wielding assailant is being treated a hospital in Las Vegas.
The alleged attacker, 32-year-old Richi Briones, is also accused of wielding a survival-type knife while chasing a man in an earlier attack.
Police say Briones made comments about drugs and cartels and appeared to have been suffering a mental episode.
Briones’ mother says he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.