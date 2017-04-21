29 Local Heroes Take Off With Honor Flight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone, but you should probably read up on it. It’s called the Honor Flight Network, and it’s a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices for our country.

Honor Flight transports heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

On Friday, Honor Flight Southern Nevada departed McCarran for a three-day honor flight to Washington, D.C.

The organization will be traveling with 17 World War II and 12 Korean War veterans, some have waited for the opportunity since 2014. They’ll visit several memorials, including the WWII, Iwo Jima, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans and the United States Navy Memorials. Veterans will also lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Every time I prepare to depart with another Honor Flight, I am overcome with a deep feeling of honor,” said Belinda Morse, Executive Director of Honor Flight Southern Nevada. “I am proud to have assisted with providing this opportunity to almost 300-veterans within our community. I cannot wait to share this experience with 29 of the most deserving men and women,” she said.

Gloria Saucier, a WWII Veteran who served in flight operations for the Marine Corps is looking forward to participating with Honor Flight.

“It’s going to be touching for me to go to D.C. because I know it will all come back to me; the happy memories, the sorrow, but it will all be good,” she said.

The local heroes plan to return to Southern Nevada on Sunday, April 23 at around 4 p.m. Honor Flight encourages friends, families and community supporters to welcome them home from this trip of a lifetime. Organizers said attendees can begin gathering at 3 p.m. on the second floor of terminal 1, that’s above baggage claim.