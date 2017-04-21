1 Shot, Man Held After Fight Outside Vegas Benefits Office

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say one man was shot and another was arrested after a fight and a shooting in a parking lot outside a state welfare and unemployment claims offices building northwest of downtown.
Officer Michael Rodriguez says it wasn’t immediately clear if either man involved in the 10:45 a.m. Friday incident worked at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services building near busy Rancho Drive and U.S. 95.
The man who was wounded was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of a wound that Rodriguez says appeared not to be life-threatening.
Neither man was immediately identified.
Rodriguez says police recovered a handgun at the scene.
