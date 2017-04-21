Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

1 Shot, Man Held After Fight Outside Vegas Benefits Office

April 21, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: crime, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, Las Vegas, LVMPD, Officer Michael Rodriguez, Rancho Drive, shooting, U.S. 95, university medical center

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say one man was shot and another was arrested after a fight and a shooting in a parking lot outside a state welfare and unemployment claims offices building northwest of downtown.

Officer Michael Rodriguez says it wasn’t immediately clear if either man involved in the 10:45 a.m. Friday incident worked at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services building near busy Rancho Drive and U.S. 95.

The man who was wounded was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of a wound that Rodriguez says appeared not to be life-threatening.

Neither man was immediately identified.

Rodriguez says police recovered a handgun at the scene.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia