Vegas Fire Captain Booked On Wrong Charge In Child Sex Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge was told that a clerical error put a veteran city fire captain in jail without bail on the wrong child lewdness charge following his arrest in what police called a child sex trafficking investigation.
Richard Loughry’s defense attorney, Craig Hendricks, said Thursday his 46-year-old client should have been allowed to post bail following his arrest late Monday, because the girl he’s accused of paying $300 for sex was 15 years old.
Loughry’s initial lewdness charge alleged the girl was under 14.
A police report says the girl advertised that she was 22 years old, and that she told investigators she met Loughry at a fire station for sex in February.
The judge set bail at $25,000 and strict house arrest pending a May 4 hearing.
