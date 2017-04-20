Two Fires In Same Area At Same Time Not Related

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It used up manpower and resources, but there is good news. There are no injuries to report after two separate fires in two separate vacant buildings, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials.

Las Vegas and Clark County Firefighters responded to two fires in the same area at the same time Thursday morning, but fire investigators don’t believe the two fires are related.

Firefighters got the call at 10:25 a.m. Thursday of smoke coming from a house in the 2400 block of East Ogden Avenue. When they arrived, smoke was showing from the attic of a one story wood frame vacant house. Firefighters found the fire in the attic and had it out in less than 10 minutes. Fire investigators couldn’t figure out the exact cause of the fire, but said the damage was in the attic area of the house.

Damage was estimated at $25,000. There are no utilities connected to the house. The house is vacant and unsecure, although all doors and windows were shut and closed. There was evidence that squatters may have been using the house.

At 10:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, just two blocks over at 2317 Sunrise Avenue, smoke was seen coming from a vacant boarded up apartment building. Firefighters responded to that fire and found it was outside the building, but started to burn the outside wall.

The fire didn’t get inside the building. The cause is undetermined. There’s no evidence that squatters may be using the building. Damage was estimated at minimal.

There were no injuries reported at either fire scene. Fire investigatorrs said there was NO indication that both fires were connected.