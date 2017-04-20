Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Resumes Deliberations in Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial

April 20, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury is back at work in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A court official says jurors began deliberations at 8 a.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

The jury deliberated about three hours last week, and spent full days together Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trial took two months, and each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

No shots were fired in the standoff near Bunkerville before the roundup was abandoned.

The outcome was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who oppose federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia