Exotic Rodent Found On Streets Of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You’re going to have to hit up Google to figure out what this animal is. Here’s a hint… it’s not native to even North America.
Clark County Animal Control officers found this animal in a parking lot near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
It was found around 3 p.m. and brought to the animal shelter at The Animal Foundation.
Dan Kulin, a spokesman for the county, says right now, it’s not known whom the animal belongs to.
By the way, it’s called a Patagonian Mara and it’s from Argentina.