Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Exotic Rodent Found On Streets Of Las Vegas

April 20, 2017 4:44 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: animal, Argentina, Clark County Animal Control, Decatur Boulevard, exotic, North America, Patagonian Mara, Sahara Avenue, The Animal foundation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You’re going to have to hit up Google to figure out what this animal is. Here’s a hint… it’s not native to even North America.

Clark County Animal Control officers found this animal in a parking lot near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

It was found around 3 p.m. and brought to the animal shelter at The Animal Foundation.

Dan Kulin, a spokesman for the county, says right now, it’s not known whom the animal belongs to.

By the way, it’s called a Patagonian Mara and it’s from Argentina.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia