Doctor Wants His Seized Items Back

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A local doctor convicted of running an illegal operation said he wants his seized items back, despite the fact that he’s 93-years old.
The elderly doctor was convicted of running an illegal prescription operation. 93-year old Henri Wetselaar filed a motion to get back dozens of gold coins and about $50,000 worth of bonds. Attorneys claim jurors were not instructed to decide whether the seized property should be forfeited.
Wetselaar was found guilty last month of writing prescriptions for patients seeking pain medication. The patients then took the meds to drug dealers, who sold them on the street.
Federal investigators say Wetselaar earned nearly $300,000 in one year from the scheme. He and medical assistant David Litwin will be sentenced in June.